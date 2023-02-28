Odisha State Bar Council notifies final voter list, election on April 15

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Complying with the Orissa High Court’s order the Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) has notified that its polls for electing 25 members will be held on April 15. In a notification issued on Sunday, OSBC secretary Jajati Samantasinghar said, “Retired Justice Pramath Patnaik has given his consent to be the returning officer for the ensuing election while advocates Basudev Pujari and Prafulla Kumar Rath will be the assistant returning officers.”

Around 36,000 members of different bar associations in the state have been included in the voter list.

While the OSBC had conducted its last election in 2014, but polls in 2019 could not be held as the final electoral roll had not been prepared owing to non-completion of the verification process of non-practising lawyers.

Although OSBC had 58,000 enrolled advocate members around 22,000 of them were identified as non-practising advocates during the verification process. Consequently, their names were not included in the final voter list, OSBC sources said. Those enrolled with the OSBC for an advocate licence, but were not practising in any court were identified as non-practising advocates.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) had extended the OSBC’s term after it expired in May 2019. After an extended six months term expired in November 2019 the BCI had constituted a special committee to carry forward OSBC. The committee has been managing the State Bar Council affairs since November 5, 2019.

