Odisha: Tension in hospital after patient gets ‘expired’ drip

Tension flared up at GK Bhattar hospital in Balasore’s Jaleswar after a nurse reportedly administered expired saline to a patient on Monday.

Published: 28th February 2023 10:59 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Tension flared up at GK Bhattar hospital in Balasore’s Jaleswar after a nurse reportedly administered expired saline to a patient on Monday. The patient, identified as 34-year-old Sarika Bibi of Nampo village, has been shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH), Balasore after her condition deteriorated.

Sources said Sarika was admitted to the hospital, which serves as the local government community health centre (CHC), in the morning after she complained of weakness, nausea and vomiting due to food poisoning. 

The treating doctor prescribed some medicines and advised the nurse on duty to administer saline to Sarika. After some time, the patient complained of breathing problems following which her family members called the nurse. Later, it was found that the saline had crossed its expiry date.

Tension prevailed on the hospital premises as Sarika’s family members demanded action against the nurse alleging negligence of duty. On being informed, Jaleswar police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Sarika was subsequently shifted to FM MCH. A senior officer of the CHC said the incident will be investigated. Appropriate action will be taken if any hospital staff is found guilty in the inquiry report.

