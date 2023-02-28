Home States Odisha

Soil cave-in kills boy, two injured in Odisha's Gajapati district

Sources said four boys aged between 10 and 15 years, went to the nullah in the afternoon and were playing on its bank.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A minor boy was killed and two others sustained injuries after a portion of the soil caved in near Harabhangi nullah at Patapani village within R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 11-year-old Iswar Raita. Sources said four boys aged between 10 and 15 years, went to the nullah in the afternoon and were playing on its bank. Suddenly, a portion of the embankment caved in, burying three of them in a heap of soil. 

The boy who escaped unhurt in the mishap, ran to the village and informed locals about the incident. 
Soon villagers reached the spot, rescued the trio trapped under the debris and rushed them to Chandragiri hospital. However, the doctors declared Iswar brought dead. The rest two boys are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection and further investigation is underway.
 

