Two inter-state criminals arrested for looting ATM in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: In a major breakthrough, Koraput police on Monday arrested two inter-state criminals for their alleged involvement in the ATM robbery of State Bank of India, Balda branch that had taken place on February 11.

The accused are 32-year-old Nikhil Singh of Bihar’s Chapra district and Fazal Khan (24) from Mewat district in Haryana. Three of their accomplices Sajid Khan, Munna Khan and Azad Khan are reportedly at large.

SP Abhinav Sonkar said the investigation was carried out with the help of Chhattisgarh police. “The entire crime was recorded in the bank’s CCTV. The gang came to the spot in a car, robbed the ATM and set it ablaze before fleeing the area.

Two cars, a laptop and cash amounting to Rs 3,800 was seized from the duo’s possession,” Sonkar said adding, the stolen cash of Rs 30 lakh is yet to be recovered. The accused were sent to judicial custody and efforts are underway to nab the others involved, he informed.

