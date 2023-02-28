Two killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At least two persons were killed and two others seriously injured in an explosion in a firecracker unit in Ichhapur village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

Sources said the mishap occurred when four persons, including the unit owner Sushant Prusty from nearby Badagara village, were preparing firecrackers in the unit, which is located in an isolated place.

Locals heard the sound of an explosion at about 1.30 pm and by the time they reached the spot after realising that the explosion took place in the firecracker unit, two had already succumbed to injuries.

The villagers informed the fire tenders and with the help of rescue teams, they rushed the injured persons to the district headquarters hospital. The two, including Prusty, have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. Their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased are Dilu Mohanty (46) and Bulu Das (44) from Gopalpur village under Balikuda police limits.

Locals said the impact of the blast was such that the body parts of the victims were strewn across the area. Two asbestos and another straw heep have been fully gutted following the explosion.

Panchayat Samiti member of Ichapur Jyoti Ranjan Parida saidbthe exact cause behind the explosion needs to be investigated as the crackers in the godown is intact. "It is a transport godown and how the crackers are stored here and from where they have been procuring the crackers should be properly investigated," he demanded.

IIC of Balikuda police station Salil Pradhan said the cause for the firecracker explosion was to be ascertained. After getting an FIR from an eyewitness, police registered a case in this connection. Though the unit is a licenced one, it will be inquired whether he had permission to prepare firecrackers, he assured.

