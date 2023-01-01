'2023 will be sports’ defining moment for the state', says Hockey India President

By Express News Service

Today, if sports is discussed, especially hockey, I bet Odisha will naturally find a mention because our state is emerging as a sports hub of the country. Many now call Bhubaneswar the sports capital of India. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rightly said: “Investment in sports is an investment in youth. Investment in youth is an investment in the future.”

However, Odisha’s emergence as a sports hub did not happen overnight. It took concerted efforts over the last 10 years. We have to go a long mile if we want to make India a sporting powerhouse. Our CM has a long-term vision to make Odisha a global sporting power. That’s why the government is so focused on sports. Infrastructure paves way for growth in any sector and Odisha’s sports infrastructure is perhaps the best in India, Kalinga Stadium being the shining example.

In 2018, the Odisha government announced the establishment of 11 High-Performance Centres (HPCs) in 10 sports disciplines to develop elite athletes and strengthen the sporting landscape. Currently, the state has high-performance centres in weightlifting, swimming, shooting, football, hockey, sports climbing, athletics and sports science along with a centre of excellence in sports management. Money is the driving force behind the quality of facilities and the development of infrastructure. Sports, on the other hand, have always been short on cash and revenue.

However, when large corporations and industrialists join forces with the government, change occurs. The HPCs, which operate on a public-private partnership basis, are unique in India. Besides, the government is on a mission mode to develop grassroots sports infrastructure. It has announced the construction of 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums across districts at an estimated `693.35 crore. Odisha has also set a benchmark by constructing India’s largest hockey stadium with a capacity of 20,000 in my home town Rourkela and is going to host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup this new year.

Besides, the state has set up 16 sports hostels in 15 districts, and each runs training and coaching programmes in multiple sports curriculums for around 1,250 budding talents identified and selected through a state-wide talent identification programme, especially conducted in interior pockets with support from gram panchayat and block officials, coaches and talent-spotters, associations and district sports officers. There is a strong talent pathway for athletes into the high-performance centres too. Kalinga Stadium is constructing India’s first 200m indoor athletic stadium.

This will help players train irrespective of any unforeseen weather conditions. During my playing days, there was no proper sporting infrastructure in the state. I used to go to Kolkata to practice on astroturf till I was selected to the India camp. Things have changed. Sometimes, I wish I was born in this era so that I was able to avail these facilities and play in front of my people. Today, we produce athletes who are doing well in national and international circuits.

Odisha players are shining bright in Asian Games and Olympics. We will see more Olympians and a good number of Olympic medallists from our state. The year 2023 is most important not only for Odisha but for India. India is hosting FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup. This time, both the teams have the golden opportunity to lift the trophy in front of the home ground. We will also compete in Asian Games to be held in China this year.

After a great show from our athletes in Tokyo Olympics and Birmingham Commonwealth Games, I believe we will witness the best Asian Games performance this year. This year will also serve as the year for preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The story of Odisha's sports model is inspiring not just for other states but many countries. The success lies in uplifting the quality of sports right from the grassroots level so that the players get all the facilities at a very young age. With the efforts put in the last decade, Odisha will have a long-lasting impact on the rich sporting heritage of India and act as a pioneer in the sporting revolution of the country.

