Home States Odisha

Change management of Satyabadi High School, Pradhan urges Odisha CM

The union minister said the school and some rare memorials of Pancha Sakha times are in ruins.

Published: 01st January 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: UNION Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hand over the management of Satyavadi Bana Bidyalaya (renamed as Satyabadi High School) at Sakhigopal in Puri district to Lok Sevak Mandal.

In a letter to the chief minister, Pradhan said the aim and objective with which the open-air school was established in 1909 by a group of young nationalists under the leadership of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das has deviated from its original goal.

He said the school acted as a nerve centre during the Independence struggle and the students and teachers not only participated in the freedom struggle in a most significant way but also actively contributed to the social evolution and services in the state.

The union minister said the school and some rare memorials of Pancha Sakha times are in ruins. “The need of the hour is to free the school from the clutches of the government administration and convert it as a social initiative or common property resource. This would be possible if the school is handed over to Lok Sevak Mandal, a non-profit organisation, which has been successfully managing schools in Delhi and Kanpur,” the letter said.

He said the new education policy will play a significant role in the transformation of India. The new policy has been framed keeping the characteristic spirits of Gopabandhu Das and Lala Lajpat Rai to awaken the consciousness of swaraj and self-reliance through education.

“We have to work towards fulfilling the values and objectives for which the Bana Bidyalaya was established. Hope, you will consider my proposal and take the lead in the transformation of the 113-year-old school to fulfil the dreams of these great men,” Pradhan said.

After taking over as the union education minister, Pradhan and Union Railways Minister Ashwini aishnaw visited the school last year and paid homage to Gopabandhu Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Satyabadi High School
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp