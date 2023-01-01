Home States Odisha

Drone eyes on wildlife in Bhitarkanika in Odisha

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones will soon keep a watch on forest, wildlife and Olive Ridley sea turtles at Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. 

Published: 01st January 2023

50 drone pilot training centres on anvil in state

Image used for representational purpose only..

By Express News Service

The Orissa High Court had recently directed the state government to use drones to check illegal prawn farming in Bhitarkanika. Acting on the order of the High Court, the district administration has decided to use drone cameras in the park, said tehsildar of Rajnagar Ashwani Bhuyan. 

The drones will also track poachers, detect illegal prawn farms and check entry of fishing vessels to the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. The unmanned aerial vehicles, fitted with thermal cameras, will be used for the first time to count the Olive Ridley sea turtle population and track their movement in the marine sanctuary.

“We will get perfect pictures of the turtles on the beach without disturbing the marine creatures. Drone cameras are portable and can be carried easily. It will help us closely keep a watch on the turtles from the sky,” said in-charge DFO of Bhitarkanika Adhir Behera. 

With the help of drone cameras, the Forest department will ascertain the exact number of turtles on the nesting beach. The drones will further help in habitat management,  preventing fishermen and turtle-animal conflicts and checking illegal fishing activities. Counting the exact number of nesting turtles on the beach has been a major challenge for field staff over the years. 

