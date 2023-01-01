Man held for sexually exploiting woman in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 30-year-old man was on Friday night arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman for three years on the pretext of marrying her. The accused was identified as Sachin Parida of Chadheidhara village within Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district.

Sources said the victim is a 26-year-old married woman. On Friday she lodged a police complaint stating that she had married one Dipak Jena of Antia village in 2015 but was living in her maternal place after some marital discord cropped up. She came in contact with the accused in 2019 during which he lured her to a job in Bhubaneswar.

“We went to Bhubaneswar in 2019 and lived in a rented accommodation where Sachin continued having sexual relations with me on the promise of marrying me later. During the last three years, he impregnated me twice and then forced to abort the baby. Later he denied to marry me and sent me back to my parent’s home,” the victim alleged.

When she came to know that he was planning to marry someone else, the victim lodged a complaint following which police arrested Sachin.

Jenapur IIC Umakanta Nayak said a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused. “He was produced in court on Saturday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected,” he added.

