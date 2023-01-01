Home States Odisha

New advisory for industries in Odisha

Published: 01st January 2023 08:34 AM

Odisha State Pollution Control Board

Odisha State Pollution Control Board (Photo | Wbsite)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has revised its advisory of closing all sponge iron plants in adjacent Kuanrmunda and Kalunga to ensure low industrial emission during FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup- 2023 at Rourkela. 

In a revised advisory, OSPCB on December 29 stated the 21 sponge iron plants in Kuarnmunda and Kalunga should remain closed from January 5 to 28, 2023. The earlier advisory had mandated the closure of the industries from January 1 to 31.

The advisory further clarified that power plants, steel melting shops, pellet plants and wet beneficiation plants may continue operations with strict compliance with pollution control norms. 

TAGS
Odisha State Pollution Control Board FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup- 2023
