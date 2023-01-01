Home States Odisha

Odisha: Lakhs bid farewell to 2022 on Puri beach

District administration had made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the huge gathering of tourists and pilgrims at Srimandir and on the beach.

Published: 01st January 2023

Puri, Jagannath Temple

Tourists in front of Srimandir on the last day of 2022 | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Lakhs of people bid farewell to 2022 on Puri sea beach watching the last sunset of the year. 
Most of the tourists who visited the town for zero-night celebrations and to usher in the new year took a dip in Mahodadhi Tirth (around a six km stretch of the beach) and offered prayers. They visited the Sri Jagannath Temple to seek blessings of the Trinity for a prosperous year ahead. 

District administration had made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the huge gathering of tourists and pilgrims at Srimandir and on the beach. At least 60 platoons of police were deployed in the town particularly in and around the Srimandir and the beach to maintain law and order besides regulating traffic.  Scores of trained lifeguards were posted at vulnerable parts of the beach to prevent incidents of drowning. This apart, barricades were erected around one km from Singhadwar. While devotees entered the shrine through the barricades, the exit was through three gates. 

Most of the hotels along the beach were decorated with attractive lights. Sources said tickets for zero-night celebrations were sold out.  However, most of the visitors fell prey to exorbitant fares charged by taxi and autorickshaw operators. The hotels too had increased their room rent manifold.

Police distributed free drinking water bottles to the devotees waiting in the queue within barricades to enter the Srimandir. All street vendors operating on Badadanda were evicted by the administration to ensure the smooth movement of devotees to the shrine.  Similar arrangements were made in Konark, Chandrabhaga, Ramchandi, Harchandi, Beleswar and Balikapileswar. 

