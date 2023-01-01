One arrested with tiger hide in Odisha

Home States Odisha

A 30-year-old man of Satnami Sahi village under Nabarangpur’s Papadahandi block was caught red-handed while allegedly selling a tiger hide near Deer Park area here on Saturday. 

01st January 2023

tiger skin, tiger hide

The tiger hide seized I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

The accused was identified as Kamal Kumar Mohanty. Sources said after receiving information of wildlife products being illegally sold near the parking area, a special team of Papadahandi police led by sub-inspector Sibaji Panda raided the spot and nabbed Mohanty. The tiger's skin was seized from his possession. 

“A case under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway to nab others involved,” said deputy superintendent of police Chandra Sekhar Hota adding, steps are being taken to ascertain the involvement of a racket in the illegal business. 

