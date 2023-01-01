Plus II exams from March 1 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) - 2023 of Plus II final year students will commence from March 1 and continue till April 5, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced on Saturday.

The exams for the science stream will begin on March 1 and commerce and arts on March 2. Similarly, exams for vocational studies will commence on March 3. The practical exams will be conducted from February 1 to 10.

CHSE stated that both the theory and practical exams will be held as per the programme even if any of the dates is subsequently declared as a holiday. Besides, all examinations will be conducted following Covid appropriate behaviour. Around 3.75 lakh students, 3.38 lakh regular and 17,702 ex-regular, will appear for the exams in offline mode.

As many as 2,32,644 students from the arts, 93,730 from science and 24,246 from commerce have registered themselves for the exams. Besides, a little over 5,800 students have also registered for the exams in vocational studies. Around 37,000 students will not be able to sit for the exams this year as they failed to turn up for the form fill-up.

Efforts are on to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams and declaration of results on time, said CHSE chairman Ashwini Mishra. Controller of Examinations Ashok Kumar Nayak said the exam schedule has been prepared to keep in view other important exams, especially the second session of JEE (Main) that begins on April 6.

Nayak said examination centres for the AHSE 2023 will be finalised by January 20. He said all the examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance. The exam for the regular candidates registered in 2021 will be conducted with a 100 per cent syllabus, while exregulars having registration up to 2020 will appear in the exams with a reduced syllabus.

