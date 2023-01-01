Russians’ death: Samples collected from crematorium

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A Crime Branch team comprising forensic experts on Saturday collected samples from Siriguda cremation ground in Rayagada where the bodies of two Russian tourists-Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bydanov were consigned to flames.

The samples were collected for forensic examination. The team also inspected room numbers 319 and 401 of Sai International Hotel where Antov and Bydanov were staying and seized some articles, said sources. Besides, the list of guests who stayed in the hotel from December 1 to 27 with their addresses and other details was obtained by the team for verification.

The team also questioned the hotel staff. Sources said the recording of the statement of Russian couple Mikhail Turov and Natalia Panasenko who accompanied Antov and Bidenov to Rayagada was completed with the help of an interpreter. The audio-video recording of the process was done by the team.

In a bid to expedite the investigation, the Crime Branch is likely to seek Interpol assistance through the CBI for verifying details of Antov’s acquaintances in Russia. The Crime Branch, which has formed two teams for the probe, has reportedly seized Antov’s smartphones and a laptop, which are locked and password protected.

Even if they manage to get the gadgets unlocked, they will face difficulty in verifying the call details and antecedents of the callers as they belong to another country. If Interpol assists, this problem could be sorted, sources said.

The team also recorded statements from local police officers in Rayagada on Friday. They questioned the IIC and SDPO at Rayagada Town police station. Later, while examining the rooms in the hotel, a pair of slippers, said to be of Pavel’s, was seized.

“Their rooms were thoroughly examined and physical evidence, including fingerprints, collected by forensic experts. We inspected the spot where Antov fell and died in the hotel. We also recorded the statements of the local police,” a CB official said.



