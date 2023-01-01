Sound Public Financial Management augurs well for Odisha, says expert

By Express News Service

Public Financial Management addresses critical elements of an annual budget cycle: budget formulation; budget execution; accounting and reporting; and external security and audit. The PFM system is framed as targeting aggregate discipline with allocation and operational efficiency. The maintenance of aggregate fiscal discipline is the first objective of a PFM system and deals with the interaction between revenue and expenditure.

A PFM system should ensure that public resources remain allocated to agreed-upon strategic priorities and spur reallocation from lesser to higher priorities to ensure allocation efficiency. It should also ensure operational efficiency by achieving maximum value for money in the delivery of services. Therefore, the new dimension of PFM is accuracy in the estimation of revenue receipts, low-cost debt, monetization of assets, push in capital outlay and robust strategy for financial risk management.

Price volatility gripped the mining and minerals last year. Huge price movements saw multi-year highs followed by steep falls as supply and demand whiplashed over the course of the months. Besides, price volatility has further been accentuated because of the depreciation of the Indian currency.

Puri, Jagannath TemplePuri, Jagannath Temple Odisha is the second largest producer of major minerals in the country and mining royalty (as non-tax revenue) collected mainly from iron ore and bauxite by the government is one of the highest among the states in India. Mining royalty constitutes 46 per cent of the total revenue receipt of Odisha.

Therefore, the swing in global commodity prices, in particular, iron ore and bauxite prices, resulted in fluctuations in royalty collection. This has created uncertainty in the overall revenue collection of Odisha. Hence, reliable and robust revenue forecasting is essential to materialize the ambition of higher growth through higher expenditure and better budgetary provisioning. Low-cost borrowing from the market and innovative measures in borrowing will help reduce interest payments. This will release incremental resources. The monetisation of assets needs increased attention.

The monetisation of assets includes the productive use of existing assets and suitable models for public-private partnerships. Besides, monetisation of assets includes strategic disinvestment of state public enterprises. This will not only release resources to the state but also help in the proper valuation of the state enterprises. Odisha government has collaborated with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank, to attract private sector investment in the state’s infrastructure through asset monetisation and recycling programmes.

To mitigate as well as manage fiscal risk, the establishment of a budget stabilization fund (BSF) is an essential part of PFM to check revenue uncertainty and volatility because of macroeconomic shocks. Therefore, part of the revenue surplus would help to create a budget stabilization fund. Additionally, higher Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) is a precondition to sustain the growth momentum over the long run.

Multiplier effects accrue to the economy through CAPEX. This means that CAPEX contributes to income generation of the economy immediately through rising demand and subsequently easing the existing supply constraints. This, in turn, further improves the demand pull in the economy. As a result, goods and services move faster between destinations along with lower transaction costs. Hence, Odisha should continue with its target and well-coordinated approach to capital spending. These new dimensions of PFM will strengthen the existing citizen-centric welfare policy of the government.

