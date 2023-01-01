Home States Odisha

Toll, light and sound fees at Dhauli stupa hiked in Odisha

As per a decision taken by the state government, autorickshaws going up to Dhauli will have to pay a toll fee from Rs 20 from January 5 onwards.

01st January 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Next month onwards, tourists visiting the Dhauli Shanti Stupa by public or private transport will have to pay a higher toll fee. The fee for light and sound show at the stupa, too, has been hiked.

As per a decision taken by the state government, autorickshaws going up to Dhauli will have to pay a toll fee of Rs 20 from January 5 onwards. It was Rs 15 earlier. Similarly, visitors in cars have to pay Rs 40 as a toll fee and those in SUVs will pay `70. Twelve-seater vehicles have to pay a toll fee of Rs 120. 

In a notification on Saturday, the government informed that the fees for light and sound shows at the shanti stupa too has been hiked from Rs 25 per person to Rs 50. The fee hikes have been made in wake of maintaining the monument.  

Recently, the state government implemented various development works at the Dhauli Shanti Stupa for its golden jubilee celebration. Apart from peripheral development works, the entire structure underwent grouting, water-proofing, micro-concreting and anti-carbonation painting, among other things. 

