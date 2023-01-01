Un-age, this New Year

By Express News Service

This New Year is a good time to take a look if ‘youth is wasted on the young, and wisdom is wasted on the old’. We have heard repeatedly that India is a young country. Not surprisingly, Odisha is young too and starts the new year with a bang hosting World Cup Hockey 2023, pandering to its youth and taking yet another stride to be the sports capital of India. More than half of India’s population is below 30 and we are home to a fifth of the world’s youth.

This column is, however, about another section of India that is perceived to have past its prime. Even though it is growing at a faster pace than ever before, it is sparsely discussed. Census 2021 is delayed owing to Covid. Ambiguity remains on when it will start, if at all. It is a sincere hope that it kicks off in 2023. Current projections on demographic transition can be substantiated and will hopefully draw the attention of planners and policymakers for future interventions.

Yet, in May 2022 with the release of the National Family Health Survey-5 in May, some necks craned to look for the elephant in the room. Between NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-21), the under-15 population of India declined from 29% to 27%, while the over-60 population increased by as many points from 10% to 12%. Earlier in 2021, a Health report in Odisha based on the 75th round of NSS (July 2017- June 2018) highlighted the status of those aged 60 and above.

As many as 37% in rural and 45% in urban depended fully on others for their day-to-day needs. More than the growing numbers, the quality of life of elders needs attention and action. Against this backdrop, the recent past has been a mixed bag for them. Restrictions imposed on them during Covid by caregivers ranged from regimental to comic.

All of course, for their safety since we were repeatedly cautioned of how vulnerable the elderly were. Towards the end of December 2022, the possibility of concessions being reinstated for ‘senior citizens’ in railway, albeit for certain classes of travel was reported in media based on parliamentary discussions. Availability of services for “post-retirement golden years” is a positive development while sadly “senior citizen scams” have become rampant.

Interest rates of fixed deposits increased during 2022, providing succour to seniors, for many of whom it is their only source of income, considering that only 2% are pensioners. The United Nations is observing the period 2021–2030 as the ‘Decade of Healthy Ageing’ to form a global collaboration and align with the SDGs. A fifth of the decennial is gone. This year 2023, is critical and must build momentum at all levels if the observance is to create a lasting impact.

With every passing year, one can’t help getting older but you don’t have to get old. We take care of most organs of our body, but hardly do anything for the brain’s health. Take up a new hobby, learn a language or an instrument or simplest try writing with your ‘other’ hand to challenge and exercise the brain. Prefer outdoors to indoors, visit places near and far. Have a circle of friends, meet, socialise and share thoughts and listen.

Embrace technology to improve mobility and quality of life – the range is from using telemedicine to hailing a cab and booking tickets, don’t just remain limited to WhatsApp. Resolve to un-age this new year.

