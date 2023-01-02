Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Diary: Bribery and sanity

An assistant section officer (ASO) of the Works department has lost his mental balance after being offered bribe by some engineers to expedite their promotion files.

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Diary

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bijoy Pradhan and Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

Honesty takes a toll

Unbelievable but true. An assistant section officer (ASO) of the Works department has lost his mental balance after being offered bribe by some engineers to expedite their promotion files. Two engineers, who are due for promotion, approached the ASO and requested him to find out the status of the file and the time it will take for the departmental promotion committee to meet to decide the matters. The ASO told them that he had already sent a reminder to the authorities concerned and there was nothing to worry. Assuming that the ASO was not taking interest to pursue their cause, the engineer duo decided to grease his palm to get the job done. One day they encountered him in the secretariat corridor and handed over a yellow envelop. Without suspecting their motive, the ASO opened it to find a wad of notes inside. Enraged at their audacity to offer money at workplace, the officer threw the envelop on their face much to the surprise of the onlookers. Since then he has refused to work on the same seat and been assigned another desk. After the incident, he is also not in his normal self and has became very withdrawn, said a senior officer of the department. A post-graduate in physics, the ASO had dropped out from a PhD course to join the government job.

Sura’s ‘beautiful’ remark has all guessing

Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray is entertainment, entertainment, entertainment - whether inside the Assembly, at a public meeting or a government function. His speeches are known more for their entertainment purpose than anything else. Recently, he attended the foundation laying ceremony for expansion of Bhubaneswar railway station and was on the dais along with the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. To everybody’s surprise, Routray started running towards Vaishnaw just when he was going to start his speech. Seeing this Vaishnaw wanted to stop him and said, ‘Ruhantu, Ruhantu (stay there, stay there). But Routray went on running till he touched Vaishnaw and said, ‘beautiful’. Soon after the Congress MLA left the meeting place for other engagements. Every one wondered what was so beautiful. Was the central minister was beautiful or the railway station was beautiful. Two other central ministers were present at the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp