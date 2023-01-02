Change of guard in Odisha BJP unlikely if national president JP Nadda gets extension

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP seems in no hurry for organisational reshuffle in the state as the three-year tenure of the state BJP president Samir Mohanty is coming to an end on January 16, 2023. With speculation rife that national BJP president JP Nadda will continue in the post till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the chances of Mohanty getting similar extension looks brighter. Nadda’s term will end in January 20, 2023.

According to the constitution of the party, election of the national president could be feasible only after completion of organisational elections in at least half of the state BJP units. As election is yet to start in the state units, the possibility of change of guard at the state and the national levels appear remote.

However, sources in the party said that a clear picture will emerge on the issue after the next national executive committee meeting scheduled in February. Else the BJP parliamentary board, the apex decision making body, may take a call on the extension of Nadda and others for another year.

The core group of the BJP which met here recently and discussed poll strategy for 2024, expressed concerns over the poor performance of some district units including Bargarh where the party lost the Padampur by-election.

“It was a saving grace that the BJP increased its tally to 78,128 from 77,565 votes the party polled in 2019. On the polling day many of the booths of Padampur were without any agents of the BJP. There was enough scope for the BJD to manipulate the situation to their advantage,” informed sources in the party said.

At least 12 organisational districts of the BJP are almost defunct with no organisational activities. Khurda and Kendrapara districts are bright examples in the coastal region, the sources said.There has been mounting pressure from these districts for reconstitution of the committees as the district president of the party is missing on the ground.

“The party is seriously contemplating to change the president of some district units. Since this needs the approval of the central leadership, the state unit is waiting for a decision on the fate of the party’s national president,” said a senior leader of the party.

As per the party constitution, the party president can get two consecutive terms of three years each. In that case, Mohanty who took over the post of president from Basanta Panda after his election to Lok Sabha is eligible for anther term.

