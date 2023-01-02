Home States Odisha

Crowd surges at Odisha's Twin City shrines and tourist spots

Traffic police had a tough time handling the crowd that thronged religious places, tourist spots, hotels and restaurants alike.

Published: 02nd January 2023

Chandi Mandir in Cuttack witnessed huge rush on Sunday evening | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The state capital on Sunday jostled with crowd as New Year revellers swarmed public places in huge numbers without any Covid restriction after two years. Traffic police had a tough time handling the crowd that thronged religious places, tourist spots, hotels and restaurants alike on the day.

Thousands of people visited century-old Lingaraj temple and other shrines in Old town area of the city to offer prayers on the first day of the year. With no restrictions on public gathering, New Year revellers also headed in droves to tourist hotspots in and around the city on Sunday.Visitors’ number reached nearly 42,000 in Nandankanan Zoological Park. The figure was 12,000 in excess compared to the previous day, the zoo officials said.

At Pathani Samanta Planetarium on Acharya Vihar road, authorities had to run 16 shows on the day to cater to the demand of the visitors. On normal days, the planetarium usually has four to five shows.
People also thronged Dhauli, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves, and State Museum. Countless selfies and photos were clicked as crowd kept swelling at these places till evening.

“To facilitate smooth movement of tourists to Khandagiri and Udayagiri during New Year, the road between the twin caves had already been closed for vehicles for the last three days. New parking norm had also been issued for people visiting the area,” said an official from BMC.Apart from these places, revellers also rushed to malls, markets and streets with family and friends during the evening.

Meanwhile, huge rush was also witnessed in Cuttack at major shrines such as Chandi Mandir, Banki’s Charchika, Dama-Damani in Choudwar, Badamaba’s Bhattarika. People in large numbers visited different tourist spots including Lalitgiri and Ansupa.

“The New Year marks a new beginning in our life. So we did every possible thing to make the upcoming year better,” said Pritam Swain, who visited the temple in the morning.“From visiting tourist places to having party with friends in the evening, we did everything that we couldn’t in the previous two years,” said Soumya Jena, a student from Bhubaneswar.

