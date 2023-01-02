Home States Odisha

Devotees struggle for darshan at Jagannath temple in Odisha's Koraput

Sources said despite the huge crowd at the temple, only two police personnel were deployed in the shrine to maintain order.

Published: 02nd January 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sabar Srikhetra

Jagannath temple in Koraput.(File Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Over 10,000 devotees from across Koraput and neighbouring districts who thronged Sabar Srikhetra Jagannath temple on new year’s day had a tough time having darshan of the Trinity owing to poor crowd management by the administration.

Sources said devotees had to wait in long unruly queues to have a glimpse of the Trinity due to absence of barricades. The entrance gate of the temple was blocked due to mad rush for the devotees to avail coupons for mahaprasad. Some ailing and elderly persons had to return from the ‘Baisiphacha’.

Traffic was also disrupted near the shrine’s main gate due to haphazard parking of vehicles. Gourav Yadav of Kanker in Chhattisgarh said he had a tough time due to poor crowd management in entering  the temple and having darshan of the Trinity. Runa Patnaik of Sunabeda too had to wait for hours in queue along with an ailing relative.

Sources said despite the huge crowd at the temple, only two police personnel were deployed in the shrine to maintain order. Jagannath Temple Management Committee general secretary Jagabandhu Samal said, “We had not anticipated such huge crowd on New year at the temple. The mismanagement was caused by sudden rush of hundreds of devotees at a time to the temple.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabar Srikhetra Sabar Srikhetra Jagannath temple Koraput
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp