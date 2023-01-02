Home States Odisha

Govt to continue doing good work in 2023: Odisha CM

Breaking tradition, the chief minister did not visit the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri on New Year day.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:46 AM

CM Naveen Patnaik interacting with senior IAS and IPS officers of the state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the state government will continue with its good work in the coming days in 2023. Breaking tradition, the chief minister did not visit the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri on New Year day. For the last several years, barring the Covid pandemic years, the CM used to visit temple on January 1.

The chief minister interacted with senior IAS and IPS officers through video conference and conveyed his good wishes. “We will continue our good work for the people of Odisha this year,” he said.A large number of visitors including ministers, BJD leaders and workers as well as common people made a beeline to Naveen Nivas to greet the chief minister. Ministers who visited the CM’s residence included Ashok Chandra Panda, Pramila Mallick, Tukuni Sahu, Samir Ranjan Dash and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. 

Meanwhile, the state unit president of BJP Samir Mohanty announced that the BJP will fight for the rights of the Odia people in 2023.President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak also greeted the people of Odisha and said the performance of the party will improve in 2023.

