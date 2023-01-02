Home States Odisha

Jumbo herd causes panic in Odisha's Athagarh, locals say no movement info

Panicked, the residents remained inside their houses till the elephants started moving towards Brahmanabasta reserve forest under Khuntuni range on Saturday noon.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A herd of 14 elephants, currently in Brahmanabasta reserve forest under Athagarh forest range, has caused panic to locals and vegetable growers. On Friday, two elephants strayed into Kakhadi village and destroyed vegetable farms in Athagarh. The villagers were alerted of their presence when the stray dogs started barking. Panicked, the residents remained inside their houses till the elephants started moving towards Brahmanabasta reserve forest under Khuntuni range on Saturday noon.

The herd is now stayed put in Brahmanabasta reserve forest. After sunset, the elephants are coming out of the forest and straying into residential areas in search of food.“We are not given prior information. We often sight them on old Sambalpur-Cuttack road near Narangabasta, Prasannapur, Nuadiha, Lingapada, Bidyadharpur, Paikarapur village,” said local vegetable vendors.

Refuting the allegation, Athagarh DFO JD Pati said the movements of around 146 elephants are being monitored by 100 uniform staff and 149 elephant watchers in Khuntuni, Athagarh, Badamba, Narasinghpur East and Narasighpur West range which are shared through Integrated Wildlife Management System.    

