Home States Odisha

Man arrested for killing wild boar in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

During interrogation he revealed that he killed the animal to sell its meat in his village and nearby areas for new year.

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

wild boar

Image of wild boar used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 60-year-old man of Bagapatia village in Bhitarkanika national park was on Saturday arrested on charges of killing a wild boar in Suneirupei reserve forest. The accused was identified as Arjun Mallick.Acting on a tip-off, forest officials raided Mallick’s house and seized the wild boar carcass. During interrogation he revealed that he killed the animal to sell its meat in his village and nearby areas for new year.

Range officer Chitta Ranjan Beura said the poacher was booked under sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. “He was produced in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Rajnagar and later remanded in jail custody after his bail pleas were rejected,” Beura added.Poachers often trap wild boars and spotted  deer by laying nylon ropes in the mangrove forest and its nearby areas. Some also use trained dogs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp