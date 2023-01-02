Man arrested for killing wild boar in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 60-year-old man of Bagapatia village in Bhitarkanika national park was on Saturday arrested on charges of killing a wild boar in Suneirupei reserve forest. The accused was identified as Arjun Mallick.Acting on a tip-off, forest officials raided Mallick’s house and seized the wild boar carcass. During interrogation he revealed that he killed the animal to sell its meat in his village and nearby areas for new year.

Range officer Chitta Ranjan Beura said the poacher was booked under sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. “He was produced in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Rajnagar and later remanded in jail custody after his bail pleas were rejected,” Beura added.Poachers often trap wild boars and spotted deer by laying nylon ropes in the mangrove forest and its nearby areas. Some also use trained dogs.

