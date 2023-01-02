Home States Odisha

Odisha man kills father over money dispute

Ratnakar (70), was stabbed with a knife and died of profuse bleeding in front of his house.

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo, Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A 38-year-old man was arrested for killing his father over the latter’s refusal to give him money, at Kaunsibahal village within Deogarh police limits. Sources said on Sunday afternoon, the accused Duryodhan Pradhan came home in an inebriated state and sought money from his father, Ratnakar (70). As Ratnakar refused, a war of words ensued between the father-son duo. The spat soon turned ugly as Duryodhan stabbed Ratnakar with a knife. Ratnakar died of profuse bleeding in front of his house.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident by the villagers and seized Ratnakar’s body for postmortem. Deogarh IIC Surendra Nayak said, “The accused attacked his father over money. He was arrested after he confessed to his crime during interrogation. Investigation into the matter is underway. The murder weapon has also been seized from the spot.” Ratnakar’s neighbours said Duryodhan is an alcoholic. Despite being diagnosed with kidney ailment, he did not quit drinking and often got into arguments with his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp