Odisha man kills father over money dispute

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A 38-year-old man was arrested for killing his father over the latter’s refusal to give him money, at Kaunsibahal village within Deogarh police limits. Sources said on Sunday afternoon, the accused Duryodhan Pradhan came home in an inebriated state and sought money from his father, Ratnakar (70). As Ratnakar refused, a war of words ensued between the father-son duo. The spat soon turned ugly as Duryodhan stabbed Ratnakar with a knife. Ratnakar died of profuse bleeding in front of his house.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident by the villagers and seized Ratnakar’s body for postmortem. Deogarh IIC Surendra Nayak said, “The accused attacked his father over money. He was arrested after he confessed to his crime during interrogation. Investigation into the matter is underway. The murder weapon has also been seized from the spot.” Ratnakar’s neighbours said Duryodhan is an alcoholic. Despite being diagnosed with kidney ailment, he did not quit drinking and often got into arguments with his family members.

