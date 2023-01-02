Home States Odisha

Paradip Port Authority signs off 2022 with record cargo handling

The port recorded all-time high record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December, 2022.

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Paradip Port

A view of the Paradip Port in Odisha | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) signed off 2022 by clocking highest ever monthly cargo throughput in the history of all major ports in the country. The port recorded all-time high record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December, 2022. PPA chairman PL Haranadh congratulated the staff for the magnificent performance. The year 2023 is going to augur well for the port as it is all set to cross the coveted 100 MMT cargo handling mark, in the month of January itself.

The Port is poised to set all-time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in the current fiscal. Till December, 2022 PPA has handled 96.81 MMT cargo against 83.6 MMT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Various system improvement measures, introduced by the port during 2022 fuelled growth to the tune of 15.5 per cent over the previous year.

Coastal thermal coal handling showed a remarkable 58.11 per cent growth in comparison to previous fiscal and it also constitutes about 31.56 per cent of total cargo volume handled at the port. Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country. The port has plans to ship thermal coal to power houses, located in Rajasthan, UP and Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip Port
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp