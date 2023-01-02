Paradip Port Authority signs off 2022 with record cargo handling

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) signed off 2022 by clocking highest ever monthly cargo throughput in the history of all major ports in the country. The port recorded all-time high record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December, 2022. PPA chairman PL Haranadh congratulated the staff for the magnificent performance. The year 2023 is going to augur well for the port as it is all set to cross the coveted 100 MMT cargo handling mark, in the month of January itself.

The Port is poised to set all-time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in the current fiscal. Till December, 2022 PPA has handled 96.81 MMT cargo against 83.6 MMT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Various system improvement measures, introduced by the port during 2022 fuelled growth to the tune of 15.5 per cent over the previous year.

Coastal thermal coal handling showed a remarkable 58.11 per cent growth in comparison to previous fiscal and it also constitutes about 31.56 per cent of total cargo volume handled at the port. Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country. The port has plans to ship thermal coal to power houses, located in Rajasthan, UP and Haryana.

