Peon hacks teacher to death in Odisha's Malkangiri

The accused, Naresh Kshatriya surrendered before the Malkangiri Model police station after committing the offence.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Mathematics teacher of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Malkangiri town was allegedly hacked to death by a peon of the school, marking a bloody beginning to the year on Sunday morning. The accused, Naresh Kshatriya surrendered before the Malkangiri Model police station after committing the offence.

Police sources said, the mathematics teacher Nirakar Sethy lived on the premises of the school which was closed due to Christmas holidays. On the day, Sethy saw the main gate of the premises open and asked Kshatriya to close it for the safety of the school’s property.

Kshatriya, however, got angry and picked a fight with Sethy. In a fit of rage, he reportedly hit Sethy’s head with an axe following which the latter bled profusely. The teacher was then immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he succumbed during treatment.

“Sethy received grievous injuries on the head which resulted in a substantial blood loss. He died moments after the treatment began,” said Amrita Amarpalli Mallick, a doctor of the DHH.While the accused surrendered, further investigation on the matter is underway, police said. The deceased’s family members who live in Bhadrak’s Dhamnagar will arrive in town on Monday to receive the body.

