Sambalpur admin and MCL to redevelop ‘Maatrutva’ app to track health of pregnant woman

It will also provide necessary healthcare by ensuring diagnosis and medical facilities at doorstep.

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In an effort to reduce maternal mortality rate (MMR) besides infant mortality rate (IMR) through real-time tracking, the Sambalpur district administration has inked a pact with the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to redevelop the mobile app which will help the health department to track high risk pregnant (HRP) women and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) children in the district. It will also provide necessary healthcare by ensuring diagnosis and medical facilities at doorstep.

Collector, Ananya Dash said, “The objective of the initiative ‘Maatrutva’ is to identify the high risk pregnant women across all blocks in the district and keep track of their health to avoid incidents of maternal mortality. The app would also help us identify children with problems of malnutrition.”We have already communicated with NIC for the development of the app and it will mostly likely be operational by next month, she added.  Under the MoU, the MCL will provide funds for the development of the app. 

