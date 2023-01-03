Home States Odisha

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in ICU for pneumonia

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) here on Monday after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Sarangi was suffering from fever, cold and cough for the last three days.

On Monday, he developed chest pain and his condition deteriorated following which he was rushed to the MCH at around 6.30 pm. The MP had reportedly visited FM MCH on December 29 for a health check-up. 

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dulalsen Jagatdeo said the test report confirmed that Sarangi was suffering from pneumonia. He will be kept under observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours. 

If the need arises, he will be shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack, the CDMO added.

