Beyond Dhanuyatra, Sanchar dance form has no takers

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Dhanuyatra, the largest open-air theatre in the world, showcases several dance, music and art forms, ‘Sanchar’ or ‘Bahak- Gahak’ being the oldest dance form. But with time, the dance form is losing its charm sans patronage and takers.

As many people came to witness the festival from far-off places, after the play of Dhanuyatra, Krishnaleela was performed through the Sanchar dance form to keep the audience engaged. ‘Sanchar’ is a blend of both classical and folk dance forms. While performing, the Bahak who holds the ‘mrudanga’ sings, dances and explains the theme himself and is assisted by ‘bayamana’ or ‘palia’ on the mandali (stage). It is a Trimukhi form of art. One of the noted artistes, Manbodh Bhat is believed have started performing Sanchar in the initial years of Dhanuyatra.

He was succeeded by other artistes like Durbadala Das, Nilamani Kaibarta, Abhimanyu Kumbhar, Gaja Pasayat, Mayadhar Dhoba, Pabitra Kar, Bisakha Rana, Mukti and Radha. In a bid to highlight the significance of the yatra, a ‘subha stambha’ (auspicious pillar) is erected at the centre of the Sanchar mandali near Hatpada on any auspicious day of lunar fortnight around a month before the commencement of the festival.

Alekha Sahu, who is now 83-years-old started performing Sanchar as a ‘palia’ in 1951. “I was 12 years old when my parents sent me to perform at Dhanuyatra with my guru. We were taught that it was a part of our tradition so we continued performing it for years,” he said.

Sahu said several factors are responsible for the existential crisis faced by Sanchar. “While we made no change to our narration with time, the younger generation has become negligent towards the art due to rise in use of mobile phones and digital media. Moreover, there was no government patronage for the dance form over the years,” he said.

An old-timer from Ambapali, 70-year-old, Madhabi Birtia recalled, “Back in my childhood, people came in bullock carts to witness Dhanuyatra. As they could not return at night, they were entertained with Sanchar performances. I remember a temporary stage was erected with bamboo frames and decorated with mango leaves within which the Sanchar artistes performed”.

