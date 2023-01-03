Home States Odisha

Beyond Dhanuyatra, Sanchar dance form has no takers

As many people came to witness the festival from far-off places, after the play of Dhanuyatra, Krishnaleela was performed through the Sanchar dance form to keep the audience engaged. 

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sanchar artistes performing at Hatpada during Dhanuyatra in Bargarh. (Photo I EPS)

Sanchar artistes performing at Hatpada during Dhanuyatra in Bargarh. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Dhanuyatra, the largest open-air theatre in the world, showcases several dance, music and art forms, ‘Sanchar’ or ‘Bahak- Gahak’ being the oldest dance form. But with time, the dance form is losing its charm sans patronage and takers.

As many people came to witness the festival from far-off places, after the play of Dhanuyatra, Krishnaleela was performed through the Sanchar dance form to keep the audience engaged. ‘Sanchar’ is a blend of both classical and folk dance forms. While performing, the Bahak who holds the ‘mrudanga’ sings, dances and explains the theme himself and is assisted by ‘bayamana’ or ‘palia’ on the mandali (stage). It is a Trimukhi form of art. One of the noted artistes, Manbodh Bhat is believed have started performing Sanchar in the initial years of Dhanuyatra. 

He was succeeded by other artistes like Durbadala Das, Nilamani Kaibarta, Abhimanyu Kumbhar, Gaja Pasayat, Mayadhar Dhoba, Pabitra Kar, Bisakha Rana, Mukti and Radha. In a bid to highlight the significance of the yatra, a ‘subha stambha’ (auspicious pillar) is erected at the centre of the Sanchar mandali near Hatpada on any auspicious day of lunar fortnight around a month before the commencement of the festival. 

Alekha Sahu, who is now 83-years-old started performing Sanchar as a ‘palia’ in 1951. “I was 12 years old when my parents sent me to perform at Dhanuyatra with my guru. We were taught that it was a part of our tradition so we continued performing it for years,” he said.  

Sahu said several factors are responsible for the existential crisis faced by Sanchar. “While we made no change to our narration with time, the younger generation has become negligent towards the art due to rise in use of mobile phones and digital media. Moreover, there was no government patronage for the dance form over the years,” he said. 

An old-timer from Ambapali, 70-year-old, Madhabi Birtia recalled, “Back in my childhood, people came in bullock carts to witness Dhanuyatra. As they could not return at night,  they were entertained with Sanchar performances. I remember a temporary stage was erected with bamboo frames and decorated with mango leaves within which the Sanchar artistes performed”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanuyatra Sanchar open-air theatre
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp