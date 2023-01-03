Joint public grievance hearing session held in Sundargarh district

Home States Odisha

As part of the efforts to hear people’s grievances once a week the Sundargarh district administration on Monday organised a joint public grievance hearing session. 

By Express News Service

At least 78 grievances including 62 individuals and 18 communities were received at the session. The authorities concerned were asked to address the issues at the earliest. Sources said most of the community applications were for the construction of new roads, repair of roads, declaration of new revenue villages and augmenting drinking water availability. Individual grievance applications included the settlement of land issues and requests for healthcare assistance, housing, ration cards, unemployment allowance and others. 

Around `73,000 was also sanctioned from the CM’s Relief Fund and Red Cross Society for the treatment of 11 persons on the occasion. Among others, SP Sagarika Nath, Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra, Zilla parishad CEO Manoj Satyaban Mahajan and heads of different administrative wings were present.  

