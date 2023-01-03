Home States Odisha

Last queen of Jeypore royal family passes away

Maharani Rama Kumari Devi, wife of the last king of Jeypore, Late Ram Krushna Deo, passed away at Moti Mahal palace here on the wee hours of Monday. She was 90.

Women paying last respects to Maharani Rama Kumari Devi. (Photo | Paresh Rath, EPS)

By Express News Service

Born in Seetamau village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in 1932, Rama had married Deo in 1950. She was living alone in Jeypore palace and ailing for quite some time. Two of Rama’s daughters-in-law Mayank Devi and Sarika Devi along with grandchildren Laika Labang Deo and Bisweswar Chandrachud Deo were near her during her final moment. 

The mortal remains of the queen were taken out in a procession from the palace and later cremated at Chandanbad graveyard as per rituals followed by the royal family of Jeypore. Rajpurohit Binayak Suar gave ‘mukhagni’ to the queen. Among others, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati expressed grief over the queen’s death. 

