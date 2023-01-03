Mystery shrouds lady doctor’s death in Joda, Odisha

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Police have launched a probe into the mysterious death of lady doctor Subhashree Kar whose body was found in Joda urban primary health centre here on Sunday. While the reason behind Subhashree’s death is not clear, police on Monday inspected the doctor’s room in the health centre and seized her mobile phone, a medicine bottle and some papers. After examining Subhashree’s call records, police questioned other employees of the health centre.

Subhashree Kar

On Monday morning, family members of Subhashree reached Keonjhar. After the postmortem, the doctor’s body will be taken to her home at Rourkela. Sources said on December 31 night, Subhashree and six other staff celebrated the New Year on the premises of the health centre.

The doctor prepared food for everyone and even danced with the staff. The celebrations went on till 12.30 am following which Subhashree went to her room on the first floor of the health centre. The next morning at around 7 am, the doctor’s cook knocked on her door, but Subhashree did not respond. Then an employee of the health centre Debraj Mahanta rang her on her mobile phone but she did not answer the calls.

Worried, Mahanta informed the police. In the evening, a team of police broke into Subhashree’s room and found her lying on the bed. She was rushed to the nearby Tata Steel Medical Centre where doctors declared her brought dead.

Joda IIC Jai Narayan Khandei said the investigation is underway. The exact cause of the doctor’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. On the other hand, it has come to the fore that on December 20, Subhashree had filed a complaint in Joda police station alleging that a doctor of a private mining company in Rugudi kept a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Joda police station and her statements were recorded in Barbil JMFC court.

