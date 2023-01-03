Sundargarh’s paddy procurement centres lack storage

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Due to the absence of storage facilities, a majority of paddy procurement centres (PPCs) in Sundargarh district have spelt misery for farmers. Besides, the centres do not have basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and waiting sheds.

At least 44 Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCSs), two Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies (RCMSs), one Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) and eight women self-help groups (WSHGs) are procuring paddy from farmers at present. While 134 PPCs have been set up across the district, 70 of them will function till the end of March from panchayat offices or other temporary accommodations.

Sources said 30 of the 44 LAMPCSs have storage capacities of 200 tonnes or more, while the rest do not have proper or adequate storage space. Over the last one year, 13 new paddy warehouses of 500-tonne capacity each have come up near different LAMPCSs and PPCs (‘mandis’), while seven more are under construction.

Few LAMPCSs along with the two RCMSs and one MPCS are relatively in a better position in terms of facilities. Managing director of Kuanrmunda LAMPCS Ranjit Lakra said two parcels of land have been identified for construction of a couple of paddy warehouses of 500-tonne capacity each.

“At present, a majority of the PPCs are procuring paddy from farmers in the open. In case of inclement weather, tarpaulin sheets are used to protect crops brought to the mandis by farmers for sale. In some cases farmers are asked to come to the mandis only when vehicles of rice mills are ready to lift paddy,” he said.

Sundargarh deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) Deshram Sethi said all LAMPCS in the district have been asked to identify land and submit proposals for setting up of warehouses. “Around two dozen proposals have either been submitted or are being prepared. Removal of storage constraints at the PPCs would take time. Till then, the centres have been asked to set up temporary paddy sheds and ensure basic amenities for farmers,” Sethi said.

ROURKELA: Due to the absence of storage facilities, a majority of paddy procurement centres (PPCs) in Sundargarh district have spelt misery for farmers. Besides, the centres do not have basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and waiting sheds. At least 44 Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCSs), two Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies (RCMSs), one Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) and eight women self-help groups (WSHGs) are procuring paddy from farmers at present. While 134 PPCs have been set up across the district, 70 of them will function till the end of March from panchayat offices or other temporary accommodations. Sources said 30 of the 44 LAMPCSs have storage capacities of 200 tonnes or more, while the rest do not have proper or adequate storage space. Over the last one year, 13 new paddy warehouses of 500-tonne capacity each have come up near different LAMPCSs and PPCs (‘mandis’), while seven more are under construction. Few LAMPCSs along with the two RCMSs and one MPCS are relatively in a better position in terms of facilities. Managing director of Kuanrmunda LAMPCS Ranjit Lakra said two parcels of land have been identified for construction of a couple of paddy warehouses of 500-tonne capacity each. “At present, a majority of the PPCs are procuring paddy from farmers in the open. In case of inclement weather, tarpaulin sheets are used to protect crops brought to the mandis by farmers for sale. In some cases farmers are asked to come to the mandis only when vehicles of rice mills are ready to lift paddy,” he said. Sundargarh deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) Deshram Sethi said all LAMPCS in the district have been asked to identify land and submit proposals for setting up of warehouses. “Around two dozen proposals have either been submitted or are being prepared. Removal of storage constraints at the PPCs would take time. Till then, the centres have been asked to set up temporary paddy sheds and ensure basic amenities for farmers,” Sethi said.