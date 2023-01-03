Home States Odisha

Tribals offer tributes to Kalinga Nagar victims

“We have been paying tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the interest of tribals for the last 17 years.

Tribal women paying respects to 14 people killed in police firing in Kalinga Nagar on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tribals from across Odisha and other states on Monday gathered at Kalinga Nagar industrial complex in Jajpur district to observe the 17th anniversary of the police firing in which 14 people, protesting alleged forcible land acquisition by Tata Steel, were killed in 2006. 

Hundreds of tribals led by Visthapan Virodhi Jan Manch (VVJM), the outfit spearheading the anti-displacement movement since the Kalinga Nagar firing, took out a rally from Champakoila, the spot where the police firing took place on the fateful day years ago. The tribals also visited Veerbhumi where the deceased were cremated before attending a meeting at Ambagadia in which anti-displacement leaders of several organisations vowed to fight any policy that exploits locals.

“We have been paying tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the interest of tribals for the last 17 years. We have been observing January 2 as Saheed Diwas to pay homage to them every year,” said VVJM secretary Rabindra Jarika. On January 2, 2006, the police allegedly fired on agitating tribals who were protesting against forcible displacement due to the construction of a boundary wall of Tata Steel for its 6 million tonne plant in Kalinga Nagar.

While 12 persons died on the spot, 60 others suffered bullet injuries. Later, two of them succumbed. A police constable was also killed in the clash. Many tribal leaders including Jharkhand chief minister’s daughter Anjali Soren participated in the events on the day.

