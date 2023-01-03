Home States Odisha

Youth found dead near lover’s house in Odisha's Duanpali

Sources said, the victim was in love with a girl who was a minor.

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 20-year-old youth of Kundapathar village within Balangir Sadar police limits was found dead allegedly in front of his lover’s house in Duanpali village on Sunday. The deceased Gandhi Sandh was found lying in a pool of blood with a grievous injury on his stomach.  

Sources said that the victim was in love with a girl who was a minor. The two met in college where they fell in love. However, their relationship received opposition from both families due to caste differences.

Owing to such opposition, Gandhi and the minor girl had consumed poison last month but recovered 10 days after being treated in the hospital. Meanwhile, on finding him dead, Gandhi’s family members alleged that he was stabbed to death by the girl’s family members but neighbours suspect he died by suicide.

Contacted, SDPO Tofan Bag said whether Gandhi was killed or died by suicide can be ascertained after receiving postmortem reports. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dead youth lover’s house caste
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp