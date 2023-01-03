Youth found dead near lover’s house in Odisha's Duanpali

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 20-year-old youth of Kundapathar village within Balangir Sadar police limits was found dead allegedly in front of his lover’s house in Duanpali village on Sunday. The deceased Gandhi Sandh was found lying in a pool of blood with a grievous injury on his stomach.

Sources said that the victim was in love with a girl who was a minor. The two met in college where they fell in love. However, their relationship received opposition from both families due to caste differences.

Owing to such opposition, Gandhi and the minor girl had consumed poison last month but recovered 10 days after being treated in the hospital. Meanwhile, on finding him dead, Gandhi’s family members alleged that he was stabbed to death by the girl’s family members but neighbours suspect he died by suicide.

Contacted, SDPO Tofan Bag said whether Gandhi was killed or died by suicide can be ascertained after receiving postmortem reports. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.

