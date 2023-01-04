Home States Odisha

Another Russian dies in Odisha, this time in a ship

Chairman of Paradip Port Authority PL Haranadh refused to comment though he confirmed death of a Russian crew member.

Published: 04th January 2023

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 50- year-old crew member of a shipping vessel was found dead in anchorage area of Paradip Port late on Monday, making him the third Russian to die in the state in last two weeks. Even before curtains could be lifted on suspicious deaths of Russian lawmaker and sausage tycoon Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bydanov, death of another citizen of the country here has added to the mystery.

The deceased was identified as Sergey Milyakov, the chief engineer of the vessel that came from Chittagong. He was among 23 crew members of MV Al Danah that had anchored in port area for loading of iron ore of JSW from Paradip. The cargo was to be transported to its plant in Mumbai.

Milyakov’s body was found in his cabin by fellow crew members who informed captain Dmitry Podokozin. Dmitry intimated the matter to Paradip Port Authority (PPA) who sent a medical team.  
A doctor informed that the Russian national may have died of cardiac arrest. PPA established contact with his family members and steps were taken to bring the dead body to shore for investigation.

Additional SP Nimai Charan Sethy said police had not received any report on death of the Russian national in the port area till evening. “We can start investigation only after getting official information,” he said.

Immigration officer of the port Manas Das said no vessel operates without a protection and indemnity (P&I) cover and the same has been made compulsory to allow a ship to enter major ports in India.
“After getting clearance from P&I, the shipping agent will lodge an FIR in the local police station. Later, the body will be shifted ashore for investigation and post-mortem by local police,” he said.

Chairman of Paradip Port Authority PL Haranadh refused to comment though he confirmed the death of a Russian crew member. Port sources said Sea Trans Private Ltd is an agent of the vessel which was engaged by JSW to ship iron ore from Paradip to Mumbai port.

