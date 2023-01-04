BJP has two-point formula to take on ruling party in next polls, says Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the run-up to an early general election, the BJP is working on a two-point formula to take on the mighty ruling BJD, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Tuesday. Pradhan who first hinted at the possibility of an early poll a couple of weeks ago said that 2023 is an important year for the state and the BJP in view of this widespread speculation.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the National Kala Utsav on the campus of Regional Institute of Education here, Pradhan said the party has two-point formula in its agenda.“As a responsible political party, BJP will fight the next election as the representative of the poor, women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and unemployed youth to fulfil their aspirations. It will be the voice of the people and aggressively ventilate their discontent against the administrative mismanagement,” he said.

On the second formula, Pradhan said for a decisive fight the party organisations are to be strengthened. This will be done by revamping the 37,000 booth committees across the state. Responding to a query, the union minister said that the party has already prepared a plan to take the question ‘Who is running the government in Odisha’ put up by BJP national president JP Nadda during his recent visit to the people in a more forceful way.

He further informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to the state under the Lok Sabha pravas programme. Asked if BJP is more concerned for a parliamentary election, Pradhan said that the party is concerned for the welfare and development of 4.5 crore people of the state. Sources in the party said that plan has been drawn up to relaunch the ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazbhoot’ programme as implemented by Shah when he was national president of the party.

