Fourth Covid wave likely by mid-March: Odisha Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the surge in Covid cases in China and several other countries, the Odisha government on Tuesday said there is a possibility of a fourth wave in the country and state in the second or third week of March. At a briefing on the Covid situation in the state, special secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty said China is expected to experience a peak between January 13 and 15.

Considering its spread in some other countries, one model has forecast that the fourth wave is likely to hit India by mid-March. He said that while the next wave is unlikely to be severe given the fact that around 90 per cent (pc) of the state’s population have taken double dose vaccination and 40 pc have been administered the precautionary dose, people should remain prepared. There should be no laxity. People should wear face masks while going to crowded places and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

“A majority of the population in the country have achieved immunity due to subclinical infections. While the elderly people are getting infected in Japan and China now, we have the highest coverage of vaccination among the vulnerable groups. We need not panic, but have to be cautious and take precautions to prevent the next wave,” Dr Mohanty said.

Though at present cases are rising in other parts of the world due to Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and XBB, Dr Mohanty said, there is no need to panic as those who have taken all three doses of vaccines are unlikely to get affected.

“People in China are getting affected may be because their indigenous vaccine is not that effective and the situation is assuming alarming proportions as people there did not achieve herd immunity due to restrictions for over two years,” he said.

Those who have not got the precautionary dose yet can take the nasal vaccine as a booster. People administered with the precautionary dose need not take the nasal vaccine, he clarified. On the infection status, the officer said, 173 cases have been detected in the country in the last 24 hours, of which only two cases were from Odisha. One case each was reported from Khurda and Koraput.

