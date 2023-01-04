Home States Odisha

Free rice scheme extended for 1 year by Odisha government

The SFSS beneficiaries have also been provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that the state government will provide rice free of cost to the beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) for one more year from January to December this year.

As per the direction of the chief minister, the state government has now decided to provide 5 kg rice per month to the beneficiaries. The total expenditure of Rs 185 crore will be met from the state exchequer.The state government has been distributing rice to the left-out eligible beneficiaries covered under the SFSS at Rs 1 per kg since October 2018. Now it will be free of cost for the next 12 months.

The SFSS beneficiaries have also been provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, Rs 1,000 cash incentive was given to each family under National Food Security Act and SFSS twice.

