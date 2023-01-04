Lingaraj trust to meet every month to streamline rituals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This month onwards, the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board will meet every second Friday of a month to discuss issues related to the 11th-century shrine and its servitors in order to prevent frequent disruption of rituals.

This was decided at an emergency meeting of the trust board, headed by the collector, and servitors of all the four nijogs on Tuesday. The meeting was necessitated after servitors of the temple stalled the rituals from January 1 before resuming it on the day. There was disagreement between Badu nijog and Brahmana nijog servitors over the disposal of cooked ‘bhoga’ after the entry of a non-servitor into the Bhoga mandap of the temple.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty said there are some demands of the servitors which will be addressed in a time-bound manner and steps will be taken to prevent such frequent disruption of rituals in the future.

As per customs, when a non-servitor enters the bhoga mandap, ‘bhoga’ for Lord Lingaraj becomes impure and has to be disposed in a well on the temple premises. However, Badu nijog members alleged that instead of dumping the entire ‘bhoga’ in the well, Brahmana nijog members sold some of it to devotees. Tiff over the issue led to disruption of the rituals since January 1.

Lingaraj temple is the only shrine in the state where rituals are disrupted time and again despite a 2012 Orissa High Court ruling that rituals cannot be stopped by anyone including servitors. There are around 500 servitors under 36 nijogs who are involved in various works of the deity and the temple. But the Badu nijog, Brahman nijog, Pujapanda nijog and Suara nijog servitors are primarily involved in the temple affairs.

Chief of Brahmana nijog Biranchi Narayan Pati said unless an act specific to Lingaraj temple is implemented, mismanagement will continue. Currently, Lingaraj is governed by the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act, 1951, which is a common legislation for most shrines. While the state government had in 2020 promulgated an ordinance which proposed to govern the Lingaraj shrine through a separate act like Shri Jagannath Temple Act of 1955, Centre opposed it as it was in conflict with the AMASAR Act.

