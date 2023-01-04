Home States Odisha

Minor rape victim dies, villagers block road in Odisha's Gajapati district

The 12-yr-old girl was allegedly raped by her sister’s brother-in-law

Villagers of Tangiasahi blocking R Udayagiri-Paralakhemundi road | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Vehicular movement between R Udayagiri and Paralakhemundi was disrupted for several hours as villagers of Tangiasahi in Gajapati district staged a road blockade over the death of a 12-year-old rape victim on Tuesday.

The deceased minor was a resident of Tangiasahi under Randiba panchayat in R Udayagiri block. She was allegedly raped by her sister’s brother-in-law 18 days back. Sources said the girl had gone to visit her elder sister at her in-laws’ place in Lubursing village. During her stay there, she was reportedly raped by the accused and tortured. After returning home, she did not disclose the matter to her parents out of fear and shame.

As the minor had suffered internal injuries during the sexual assault, her condition started to deteriorate. She was first admitted to Chandragiri hospital and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, she succumbed during treatment on Monday afternoon. 

Mother Laxmi Dalei said the girl had gone to her elder sister’s place for a day. However, her sister’s in-laws insisted on her staying there for some more days. “We went to bring her home on Sunday and found that she had been beaten up. On returning home, she developed high fever. We took her to the hospital at Chandragiri where the doctors told us that she had internal bleeding. She was shifted to MKCG where she succumbed. Before her death, my daughter revealed that she was raped. She had not disclosed the fact fearing that her elder sister will be tortured by her in-laws,” claimed Laxmi.

As the news about the rape spread, villagers of Tangiasahi blocked R Udayagiri-Paralakhemundi road demanding stringent action against the accused and compensation to the bereaved family. They also placed the girl’s body at the protest site.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. While the girl’s body was sent for autopsy, the accused was picked up from Lubursing village. An officer of R Udayagiri police station said that based on the FIR of the girl’s mother, a case was registered. The accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway.

Man held for sexual assault on 5-yr-old
Kendrapara: Aul police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl at Balisahi. The accused, identified as Umakanta Rout, is a neighbour of the five-year-old girl. On Monday evening, Rout reportedly lured the girl with chocolate and took her to a secluded place where he committed the crime. On returning home, the minor informed her parents about the incident following which a complaint was lodged with Aul police. Aul IIC Dilip Sahoo said during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

