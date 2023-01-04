Home States Odisha

Odisha: Lady police officer chased, abused by miscreants in Bhubaneswar

In the complaint lodged in Saheed Nagar police station, Nayak, who was in uniform, mentioned that she spotted one of the miscreants armed with a sword.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

womanassault

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A lady sub-inspector (SI) of police was allegedly chased and threatened with murder by a group of armed miscreants while returning to her quarter after night duty in Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday.

This came at a time when the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Delhi exposed the glaring truth of how public spaces are increasingly becoming hostile to women.

Police sources said SI Subhashree Nayak (36), posted in Mahila police station in the capital, was returning to her government quarters on Reserve Police office premises at about 1.30 am on Monday when more than three persons coming from the opposite direction in an SUV reportedly tried to hit her car near Science Park in Acharya Vihar. The anti-socials allegedly tried to stop her and hurled abuses in obscene language.

Terrified over the incident, Nayak hurriedly continued to travel towards her quarters but her ordeal did not end there. The unidentified miscreants suddenly took a U-turn and started chasing the lady police officer.

In the complaint lodged in Saheed Nagar police station, Nayak, who was in uniform, mentioned that she spotted one of the miscreants armed with a sword. The anti-social reportedly leaned out of the car's window, brandished the weapon and asked her to stop.

"One of the miscreants asked to stop and threatened to kill me. I hurriedly entered the Reserve Police office premises through its back gate and managed to escape from them," read Nayak's complaint.

Meanwhile, Saheed Nagar police on Monday registered a case in this connection under Sections 294, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "A probe has been launched to identify and nab the miscreants involved in threatening and harassing the lady SI," said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.

The police's initial investigation suggests that the accused are not known to Nayak and they were possibly under the influence of alcohol when they harassed her.

"The miscreants have been identified and efforts are on to nab them," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Woman Assault
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp