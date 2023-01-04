Home States Odisha

Odisha's Sikharchandi temple development gets approval

The BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh made a presentation of the beautification work to be taken up in the area at a meeting.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

The master plan of Sikharchandi temple

The master plan of Sikharchandi temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to develop the Sikharchandi temple and its periphery areas as another tourist attraction in the capital city by spending `25 crore on its renovation and beautification. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a master plan in this regard on Tuesday. It will be implemented by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on 53.64 acres of land. The BDA will also be in charge of the management of the facility after the completion of the beautification work.

The BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh made a presentation of the beautification work to be taken up in the area at a meeting. As per the master plan, zone 1 will have a parking facility. Sports and other facilities will also be developed in the zone for visitors. Zone-2 will have a viewpoint and trekking route to the top of the Sikharchandi hill.

Infrastructure for various entertainment activities will be developed in zone-3 and 4. Development of the main temple, community centre, shops and other facilities will be developed in these two zones. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Bhubaneswar (north) Sushant Rout, president of the Sikharchandi Area Service Association and temple priests said that the development of the Sikharchandi temple was a long-standing demand of the local people.

They thanked the chief minister for approving the master plan for the development of the temple. 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the meeting attended by Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and other senior officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikharchandi temple Naveen Patnaik Bhubaneswar Development Authority
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp