Odisha's Sikharchandi temple development gets approval

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to develop the Sikharchandi temple and its periphery areas as another tourist attraction in the capital city by spending `25 crore on its renovation and beautification. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a master plan in this regard on Tuesday. It will be implemented by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on 53.64 acres of land. The BDA will also be in charge of the management of the facility after the completion of the beautification work.

The BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh made a presentation of the beautification work to be taken up in the area at a meeting. As per the master plan, zone 1 will have a parking facility. Sports and other facilities will also be developed in the zone for visitors. Zone-2 will have a viewpoint and trekking route to the top of the Sikharchandi hill.

Infrastructure for various entertainment activities will be developed in zone-3 and 4. Development of the main temple, community centre, shops and other facilities will be developed in these two zones. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Bhubaneswar (north) Sushant Rout, president of the Sikharchandi Area Service Association and temple priests said that the development of the Sikharchandi temple was a long-standing demand of the local people.

They thanked the chief minister for approving the master plan for the development of the temple. 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the meeting attended by Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and other senior officials.

