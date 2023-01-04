Road mishaps claim five lives, four grievously hurt in Odisha districts

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BHAWANIPATNA/SAMBALPUR: At least four persons were killed and as many sustained critical injuries in road mishaps in Jajpur and Kalahandi districts on Monday night. In Jajpur, two persons died after their scooter hit a stationary truck near Phuljhar Chowk within Tomka police limits. The mishap took place on Duburi-Naranpur road at around 11 pm. The deceased were identified as Mahendra Kumar Majhi and Mana Murmu of Kiajhar village. Another person, identified as Keshab Marandi, sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

Sources said the trio was on way to Tomka from Duburi Chowk on a scooter. As visibility was low due to dense fog, they rammed their two-wheeler into a stationary coal-laden truck. While Majhi and Murmu were killed on the spot, police rushed a critically-injured Marandi to Danagadi community health centre. Marandi was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Police registered a case in this regard and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.

Similarly in Kalahandi, two persons died and three others including a baby boy were injured after a car collided head-on with a passenger bus on NH-26 near Chancher. The deceased are Dilip Gochhayat and Dinesh Nayak of Bhawanipatna.

Sources said the mishap took place at around 10 pm. Gochhayat and Nayak along with their families were returning to Bhawanipatna from Nrusinghanath when their car hit a Bhubaneswar-bound passenger bus coming from the opposite direction.

While Gochhayat and Nayak were killed instantly, the baby boy and two women sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Bhawanipatna government hospital. Police registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old girl was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck at Ainthapali Chowk in Sambalpur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sonal Bhagat. Sources said Sonal was on his way to attend tuition classes when the accident took place. Police sent the body for autopsy and seized the truck.

