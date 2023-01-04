Home States Odisha

Tourists stranded in sea for four hours miles from Odisha beach

Published: 04th January 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pentha beach

Representational image of Pentha beach

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Six tourists got the fright of their lives when they were stranded in the sea around two nautical miles from Pentha beach after their boat ran out of petrol on Tuesday afternoon. The tourists were reportedly stranded for nearly four hours in the sea before another boat was sent to rescue them. On Wednesday, the administration launched an investigation into the incident.

One of the tourists Gouri Shankar Sutar of Dandisahi said the boat ventured into the sea at 2 pm. Mid-sea, the boat ran out of fuel. “After nearly four hours, another boat arrived and towed our vessel to the shore. By the time we reached land, it was already 6 pm,” he added.

The authorities are reportedly charging Rs 1,200 from tourists for a boat ride in the sea. Sources said the Tourism department is organising Eco Retreat festival from November 15 to March 1 to attract tourists to Pentha beach and nearby mangrove forest. The authorities have pitched 25 luxury tents and are organising water sports in the sea for tourists.

District tourist officer Himalaya Tripathy said the incident took place due to the fault of the boatman. “We have directed the organisers of the festival to organise water sports keeping in view the safety and security of tourists,” he added.

