Zilla parishad member, constable held for operating fake liquor unit

The accused are zilla parishad member of Bhuban block Subash Majhi (45), constable of Jajpur’s Zankhapura police station Susanta Dalei (40) and Arabinda Das of Ekatali village.

Published: 04th January 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: At least three persons including a Zilla parishad (ZP) member and a constable were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly operating a duplicate liquor-manufacturing unit at Bhuban here. Around 2,000 bottles of duplicate liquor among other items were seized from their possession.

Excise superintendent Pradip Panigrahi said acting on a tip-off, a special Excise squad led by deputy superintendent Sitarani Patayat conducted a raid at Ektali village of Bhuban block on Tuesday.

“The team found an illegal liquor-manufacturing unit and dismantled it. They seized a sealing machine and corks apart from the liquor bottles from the area,” Panigrahi said. Two live bullets were also seized from the accused constable, he added.

Comments

