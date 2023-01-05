Home States Odisha

BJD targets Centre over Women’s Reservation Bill in Odisha

However, she said that neither the CM nor the state government have said anything about early polls anywhere.

Published: 05th January 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the war of words has intensified between the BJD and BJP on different issues, the regional outfit on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for showing no interest to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said those raising a finger at the state government should know that a lot of progressive measures have been taken for the benefit of women in Odisha. The state government will continue to work for women in future, she said and added that the critics have nothing to show in this regard.

BJD has always campaigned for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women, the minister said and asked why those who are in power at the Centre not taking any step to get the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament. The chief minister has always given more tickets to women in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, she added. However, she said that neither the CM nor the state government have said anything about early polls anywhere.

