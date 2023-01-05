Home States Odisha

Blackmailed, woman attempts immolation before DGP office in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 37-year-old woman attempted self-immolation in front of the DGP office here on Wednesday alleging she was blackmailed by a journalist and harassed by the police. The woman, a resident of Ganja village within Rajakanika police limits of Kendrapara district attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on herself. She was rescued by police personnel present on the spot.

The woman alleged she was in a physical relationship with Saroj Kumar Rath, a journalist of a TV news channel of Dianpur within Pattamundai police limits of Kendrapara for the last seven years. When she came to know Rath was married, she ended the relationship.

However, Rath allegedly started blackmailing her. “Despite repeated requests for action against the accused, police continued to support and shield him. I was threatened, harassed and even assaulted in presence of senior police officials inside Pattamundai police station,” she alleged.

On December 27, the woman had submitted an ultimatum to the DGP warning she would resort to self-immolation if police fail to take action against Rath.” When all my pleas went unheeded, I took the extreme step. I had no other option but to end my life,” said the victim while requesting the police personnel to let her kill herself.

The woman was then taken to Cantonment police station and later sent to her house with a relative and local police personnel. Meanwhile, Pattamundai SDPO Sandhyarani Beuria said, acting on the FIR filed by the victim, a case was registered in Pattamundai police station on November 26.  

“While a bike and a four-wheeler belonging to the accused have been seized, a warrant has also been issued against him,” he said, adding Rath is absconding.

