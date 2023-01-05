Home States Odisha

Crime Branch plans to simulate Antov’s fall to death

The exercise will help CB to reach a definite conclusion in the case

Published: 05th January 2023 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Russian politician from Vladimir Oblast and multimillionaire, Pavel Antov

Russian politician from Vladimir Oblast and multimillionaire, Pavel Antov (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As part of its investigation, the Crime Branch (CB) is mulling to conduct a dummy simulation exercise of the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov (65) who fell from the terrace of his hotel in Rayagada town on December 24. 

A senior CB official said to recreate the circumstances leading to Antov’s death, a dummy of the same weight and height of the deceased will be created with the help of experts from Anatomy department of AIIMS.

The CB has also contacted former director of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), CBI Dr Rajendra Dangi and Dr TD Dogra of AIIMS-Delhi. Dangi and Dogra are leading experts in dummy fall simulation exercise. They have been involved in resolving several complicated cases of CBI, said the official.

The objective is to study the fall pattern of Antov. The two experts will ascertain the cause, nature and manner of the incident, injuries on Antov’s body besides crosschecking the same with the postmortem report. This will help the investigating officers of CB to reach a definite conclusion in the case, he added.

A CB team comprising DSPs Tapan Dash and Sarojkant Mahanta besides forensic officers is camping at Rayagada town to investigate the unnatural death of Antov and his friend Vladimir Bydanov (62).  

The duo along with Russian couple Turov Mikhail and Natalia Panasenko and their travel agent from Delhi Jitendra Singh first visited Daringbadi in Kandhamal district before proceeding to Rayagada town where they checked into Hotel Sai International on December 21. The next day, Bydanov died reportedly due to excessive consumption of intoxicants.

After attending Bydanov’s cremation on December 24, Antov returned to his hotel room. In the evening, he fell from the third floor of the hotel and died. Though how he fell off the terrace has not yet been ascertained, Antov was believed to be distraught over his friend’s death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pavel Antov Crime Branch
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp