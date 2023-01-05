Crime Branch plans to simulate Antov’s fall to death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As part of its investigation, the Crime Branch (CB) is mulling to conduct a dummy simulation exercise of the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov (65) who fell from the terrace of his hotel in Rayagada town on December 24.

A senior CB official said to recreate the circumstances leading to Antov’s death, a dummy of the same weight and height of the deceased will be created with the help of experts from Anatomy department of AIIMS.

The CB has also contacted former director of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), CBI Dr Rajendra Dangi and Dr TD Dogra of AIIMS-Delhi. Dangi and Dogra are leading experts in dummy fall simulation exercise. They have been involved in resolving several complicated cases of CBI, said the official.

The objective is to study the fall pattern of Antov. The two experts will ascertain the cause, nature and manner of the incident, injuries on Antov’s body besides crosschecking the same with the postmortem report. This will help the investigating officers of CB to reach a definite conclusion in the case, he added.

A CB team comprising DSPs Tapan Dash and Sarojkant Mahanta besides forensic officers is camping at Rayagada town to investigate the unnatural death of Antov and his friend Vladimir Bydanov (62).

The duo along with Russian couple Turov Mikhail and Natalia Panasenko and their travel agent from Delhi Jitendra Singh first visited Daringbadi in Kandhamal district before proceeding to Rayagada town where they checked into Hotel Sai International on December 21. The next day, Bydanov died reportedly due to excessive consumption of intoxicants.

After attending Bydanov’s cremation on December 24, Antov returned to his hotel room. In the evening, he fell from the third floor of the hotel and died. Though how he fell off the terrace has not yet been ascertained, Antov was believed to be distraught over his friend’s death.

